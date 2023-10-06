Box office buzz: 'Mission Raniganj' to witness a cold opening

By Aikantik Bag 12:10 pm Oct 06, 202312:10 pm

'Mission Raniganj' box office prediction

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood release machine and he has an average of four releases every year. The superstar had a tumultuous ride at the box office post-COVID-19 until OMG 2 which was declared a super hit. Kumar's next, Mission Raniganj was released on Friday and the box office buzz has not been satisfactory. Let's see if it can replicate OMG 2's phenomenal success!

Little to no buzz leading to a poor opening: Prediction

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial is slated to rake in Rs. 3.5 crore on Friday. However, some trade reports suggest that the survival drama will open at the Indian box office with Rs. 5 crore. This lukewarm response is due to weak marketing strategies by the makers. The movie marks Kumar's on-screen reunion with Parineeti Chopra after Kesari.

