Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is steady in 7th week

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 10:53 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol is a force of nature and there is no arguing about it! Gadar 2 has been a pillar at the box office and the film surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark in India with ease. In its seventh week now, the action drama is steady and putting up a great fight against Jawan and other releases.

Marching toward 'Pathaan's record

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 31 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 524.1 crore in India. It received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. Currently, it is inching toward Pathaan's record but Jawan is likely to beat that first.

