Box office collection: 'Kushi' slows down amid competition

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 12:39 pm 1 min read

'Kushi' box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Telugu films. After Mahanati, the duo collaborated on Kushi and the movie emerged to be a big hit at the box office. The pan-India film is currently struggling amid Jawan mania and experiencing steep competition from Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty at the box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy earned Rs. 38 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 45.24 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics, too. The ensemble cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

