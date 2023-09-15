Box office collection: 'Jawan' likely to breach Rs. 700cr-mark globally

September 15, 2023 | 10:28 am

Jawan is currently the talk of the town and Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of Bollywood. The film is raking in huge at the box office and the weekday collection has been quite decent. The Atlee directorial is likely to breach the Rs. 700 crore mark soon globally and in India, it is set to breach the Rs. 400 crore mark.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 18 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 386.28 crore in India. The movie held its ground on weekdays but there was an unusual drop on Thursday. As per trade reports though, the film will rake in huge on the weekend. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

