#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is gaining momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 11:31 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol has a massive fan following for decades and he has created his niche over the years. The quintessential superstar has delivered his biggest blockbuster with Gadar 2 and the movie has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office. The movie is quite slow on weekdays but is an absolute beast on weekends. A crucial week lies ahead.

Aiming for the coveted Rs. 525 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 503.67 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. Gadar's franchise value helped the film. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

