#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Kushi' fails the first Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 11:29 am 1 min read

'Kushi' box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are back at the box office with a bang! The duo were going through a rough patch in their careers with projects tanking at the box office. The newly released Kushi has been earning quite well at the box office. After a humongous weekend, however, the movie witnessed a huge drop on weekdays.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic drama earned Rs. 3.88 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.13 crore in India. The movie has failed the Monday test and has a crucial week ahead. The movie is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, and, Rohini, among others. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

