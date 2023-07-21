Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' first-look discreetly changed; did you notice

Entertainment

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' first-look discreetly changed; did you notice

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 12:20 pm 1 min read

Makers change posters amid backlash

Kalki 2898 AD, previously titled Project K has been in the buzz for the longest time. The newly released teaser has awed the viewers and promises a gripping sci-fi actioner rooted in Indian mythology. A few days back, the makers unveiled Prabhas's first-look poster and it received flak for its poor editing. Now, the makers have silently replaced it with a much better version.

Major differences in the new poster

Both the posters are the same but the new one has some tweaks. The actor's face looks proportionate with his body (unlike the previous poster). He is donning the same warrior-type suit in the new one. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, among others. The movie is helmed by the adept Nag Ashwin and is slated for a 2024 release.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline