#BoxOfficeCollection: Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Akelli' makes less than Rs. 1cr

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

'Akelli' has performed poorly on day one

Nushrratt Bharuccha's survival thriller film Akelli hit theaters on August 25 (Friday), clashing with the comic caper Dream Girl 2 and Wes Anderson's dramedy Asteroid City. It also faced heavy competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, both of which have been going strong since August 11. As a result of these factors, Akelli fell flat, making only Rs. 20 lakh on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Bharuccha was last seen in Chatrapathi (2023), which proved to be a critical and commercial dud. With the female-centric Akelli, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor intends to tell a story of courage and resilience while proving her acting chops in a film that is solely driven by her. Akelli is also quite different since most movies in her filmography have been led by men.

Majority audience turned up during night shows

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Akelli minted Rs. 20L on Friday, with the overall occupancy being 10.38%. While the morning shows registered an occupancy of 6.43%, the pace picked up in the afternoon shows (9.95%), evening shows (9.77%), and night shows (15.38%). Akelli must attract more viewers on Saturday and Sunday, but it seems tough due to the number of film options available.

Drama stars two actors from hit series 'Fauda'

Directed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli also stars Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Jais, Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous. It follows Jyoti, an Indian woman who takes up a job in war-torn Iraq, only to find herself trapped in a war zone, fighting for her life and the lives of other women. Meshram, Gunjan Saxena, and Ayush Tiwari have penned Akelli.

Film is inspired by true events

Meshram earlier revealed, "This movie is inspired by a Middle Eastern woman I met a while back. When I heard her story, I found her journey to be quite intriguing which led me to research further." "What I stumbled upon was quite an eye-opener. Many face the same issue and are seemingly trapped after traveling to such places in pursuit of lucrative jobs."

