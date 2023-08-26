On Madhur Bhandarkar's birthday, looking at his selected female-driven films

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to director Madhur Bhandarkar

Director, writer, and producer Madhur Bhandarkar is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday. Recipient of four National Film Awards, he made his directorial debut with Trishakti, which was released in 1999. Over the years, he has developed his niche as a filmmaker who sensitively tells women's stories. On his special day, we revisit some films that feature women as drivers of the plots.

'Chandni Bar'

Bhandarkar's breakthrough film Chandni Bar featured Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, Ananya Khare, and Manoj Joshi, among others. A reflection of the lives of bar dancers and the gritty reality of the Mumbai﻿ underworld, it won four National Awards—Best Film on Other Social Issues, Best Actress (Tabu), Best Actor (Kulkarni), and Best Supporting Actress (Khare). Stream it on YouTube or Amazon Prime Video.

'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively for their work in Bhandarkar's critically and commercially acclaimed Fashion. As the name suggests, it zooms in on the lives of the Indian fashion industry and models' struggles and challenges to make it big in the business. It can be streamed on Netflix.

'Heroine'

In Heroine, Bhandarkar chose to talk about the issues that linger in the lives of female film actors, and how stardom and fame can slip from their hands anytime. While the movie received mixed reviews, it is remembered for Kareena Kapoor Khan's layered performance, its soundtrack, and the supporting performances by Randeep Hooda and Arjun Rampal. It's streaming on Apple TV+.

'Babli Bouncer'

Bhandarkar's latest directorial was Babli Bouncer, which starred Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead and Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and Supriya Shukla in supporting roles. For this straight to Disney+ Hotstar release, Bhandarkar opted for an unconventional subject of female bodybuilding. It traces the coming-of-age story of a female bouncer set in the real "bouncer town" of India, Asola Fatehpur.

