'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' 'Ragnarok': What to watch on OTT

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Your OTT weekend watchlist is here!

Nothing better than unwinding during the weekend with some quality films and web series! Our options become all the better since multiple OTT platforms provide the chance to choose our favorite genre and there's no dearth of options. If you won't be venturing out in the heat or rain to catch any theatrical releases, here are some titles you can comfortably enjoy at home.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was released to positive reviews in June, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It landed on the streamer on Thursday. Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav were also a part of the Sameer Vidwans directorial. It marked the lead actors' second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last year.

'Slum Dog Husband'

The interestingly titled Slum Dog Husband is a Telugu film directed by AR Sreedhar and starring Sanjay Rrao, Brahmaji, Chammak Chandra, and Muralidhar Goud. The film follows the struggles of a man who is desperate to divorce his first "wife," who happens to be a dog! It was released theatrically on July 29 and has now started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Ragnarok'

Fans of the supernatural fantasy series Ragnarok won't have to wait any longer since the third season is now out on Netflix. The third season has six episodes, with the longest one (the second one) clocking 52 minutes. David Stakston, Herman Tømmeraas, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, and Henriette Steenstrup star in this Norweigan show based on Norse mythology.

'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'

Sammi Cohen's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah features a large ensemble cast of Hollywood actors such as Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Dylan Hoffman, Dan Bulla, Millie Thorpe, and Kasey Bella Suarez. It dropped on Netflix on Friday. It revolves around two best friends—Stacy and Lydia—who are planning their bat mitzvah, until "middle school drama" butchers their plans.

'Ahsoka'

A spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is headlined by Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Two episodes have been released, with a new episode scheduled to be released every Wednesday at 6:30am (IST) on Disney+ Hotstar. ﻿IMDb describes the plot as, "After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

