Awaiting 'One Piece'? Watch these shows before it drops

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 25, 2023 | 06:59 pm 2 min read

Best anime shows to watch similar to 'One Piece'

The much-anticipated live-action adaptation series of the popular pirate saga franchise One Piece is set to premiere on Netflix soon and manga enthusiasts can't stop talking about its level of authenticity. Spanning over 26 years, the treasured anime show premiered in 1999 and is still ongoing with 1,081 episodes. We have got you some of the best anime series to binge-watch in the meantime.

'Black Clover' (2017-2021)

The young boy Asta, in Black Clover, might remind you of Monkey D Luffy from One Piece. While Luffy gained powers and set out to find the world's ultimate treasure, One Piece, and become the next Pirate King, Asta gets a rare grimoire (magic book) that grants him anti-magical abilities and aspires to become the next Wizard King.

'The Seven Deadly Sins' (2014-2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins follows a group of disbanded knights, with unique and incredible powers and personalities who are accused of bringing down an empire. They reunite to find the real culprit behind the downfall. Based on the novel of the same name, the series differs from One Piece with its separate backstories of every character, constant battles, and back-to-back action sequences.

'Hunter X Hunter' (2011-2014)

Hunter X Hunter revolves around a young boy who learns that his father, who abandoned him at a young age, is actually a world-famous Hunter, a trained expert who specializes in fantastical adventures like finding rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or tracking down lawless individuals. He eventually sets out to become a Hunter and locate his father.

'Naruto' (2002-2007)

Based on two one-shot manga by Masashi Kishimoto, one of the most popular anime shows, Naruto, doesn't need any introduction. It narrates the story of a young boy named Naruto Uzumaki, who aspires to lead his village as the Hokage and gain the respect of his fellow ninjas. It's split into two sections, first during Naruto's pre-teen and second in his teenage years.

'Dragon Ball' (1986-1989)

Even before growing a knack or not for anime, almost all the '90s kids were watching Dragon Ball on television. The series follows a fighter with a monkey tail named Son Gokû who sets out on a mission to find the Dragon Balls, a collection of crystals that may grant their owner any wish, along with a cast of bizarre characters.

