Chloe Bailey warns online critics regarding sister Halle: Here's why

Entertainment

Chloe Bailey warns online critics regarding sister Halle: Here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 21, 2023 | 04:20 pm 3 min read

Chloe Bailey comes in support of her sister after rumors about Halle's pregnancy storm social media

Amid swirling rumors that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey was expecting a child, the actor has remained tight-lipped about the speculation that has spread like wildfire on social media. However, Halle's sister, Chloe Bailey, who forms one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, during a live session on Instagram called out those "playing with her sister's name," urging them to cease the unfounded gossip.

But first, how did the rumors of Halle's pregnancy start?

The pregnancy rumor gained traction based on a news report that claimed to have received insights from three noted entertainment industry professionals. According to these sources, their suspicion of pregnancy arose from Halle's recent social media activity, highlighting the fact that she hasn't shared any images of her stomach for over a month. All three insiders further mentioned that in the few recent pictures, the actor has tried to conceal her stomach by donning baggy clothes.

Chloe extended sisterly support amid unfounded rumors

During the Live session, Chloe firmly addressed the ongoing rumors, stating, "Y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth," which was widely interpreted as a direct reaction to the pregnancy gossip circulating online. She continued, "Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up." In the background, an unnamed individual affirmed, "We don't play about Halle." Chloe concurred, expressing her frustration with the situation, "No, like, what the heck? Period."

Halle's admirers criticized these rumors, instead of spreading them

In a rare turn of events, netizens and admirers of Halle reacted differently to these rumors by actively criticizing and dismissing them, rather than "propagating" them further. Many fans swiftly shut down the false stories and stood up against the spread of misinformation. One user took to X and tweeted, "Bailey, this is not the time to be silent. Get on IG Live in a crop top and punch your stomach now!"

Throwback: When Halle stood up for her sister, Chloe

Prior to this incident, Halle once stepped up to defend her sister against online trolls surrounding her debut. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her stance, by stating, "I'm gonna say this once. I won't stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone...and especially of those who I love with my whole heart." She further emphasized, "I think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives...we are human and have souls."

Poll Do you think speculating about celebrities' personal lives is normal?

Yes, they are public figures! 50.00% No! They are entitled to privacy 50.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline