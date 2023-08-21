'Kantara 2' to go on floors in November: Report

August 21, 2023

'Kantara 2' is slated for 2024 release

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was one of the breakout films of 2022 and ever since the makers announced its prequel, the anticipation is increasing with each passing day. Now, reports are rife that the makers are set to take the film on floors and will kick off filming on November 1, in Mangalore. With a larger budget and an expanded cast, this prequel promises to be a grander production, spanning over four months of shooting and targeting a late 2024 theatrical release.

The prequel is set to be grander

The upcoming film will delve into the backstory of the folklore and deity Panjurli Daiva from the first installment. Kantara 2 aims to maintain the style and substance of its predecessor. The makers are aiming to wrap up shooting by early 2024. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Kantara 2 will prominently be shot in Mangalore. This location encompasses the required elements of jungle, land, and water as dictated by the script."

'Kantara' emerged to be a box office phenomenon

Fans are eagerly waiting for an official update from the makers. The original Kantara was a massive sleeper hit, grossing around Rs. 400 crore worldwide and catapulting lead star and director (Shetty) to fame. For Kantara 2, Shetty and his team spent two months conducting research in the coastal Karnataka forests to ensure authenticity and provide audiences with a unique cinematic experience. The official announcement, poster, and title for the film are expected to be released soon.

