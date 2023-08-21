Best Netflix shows based on books you shouldn't miss

Entertainment

Best Netflix shows based on books you shouldn't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 21, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Best Netflix shows based o n books

It is always an exciting experience to see your favorite characters from your beloved novels or books come to life on screen. They tend to serve as the best setting for a show to create a world for long-form storytelling that you can delve into. From heartwarming dramas to suspenseful thrillers, these Netflix shows are some of the best adaptations you must watch.

'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

The series, based on the 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E Douglas and Mark Olshaker, follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench probing further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable. With help from psychologist Wendy Carr, they apply their groundbreaking behavioral analysis to hunting notorious serial killers, as described by Netflix.

'YOU' (2018- )

Based on Caroline Kepnes's best-selling novel of the same name, YOU is one of the most popular psychological thrillers on Netflix. A book manager turned serial killer serves as the main character. As he falls in love and develops an extreme obsession with people, he stalks them on social media and physically, and removes every obstacle in his way of love.

'The Witcher' (2019- )

The Netflix fantasy drama series The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The series revolves around Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at various timelines. After Henry Cavill, now Liam Hemsworth is all set to pick up Geralt's sword for the upcoming fourth season.

'Bridgerton' (2020- )

Season 1 is based on Julia Quinn's first book The Duke and I while the second is based on The Viscount Who Loved Me. At least two more seasons and a spin-off are underway. Per Netflix, Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War era, the coming-of-age story of Netflix's miniseries The Queen's Gambit is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. Exploring the true cost of genius, the series follows the journey of orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, as she battles personal demons and societal expectations to conquer the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Share this timeline