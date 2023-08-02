5 true-crime psychological thriller shows you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 02, 2023 | 12:52 pm 2 min read

With the recent OTT boom, there has been a growth of various genres and one of the most watched is psychological thriller content. From psychological profiling to gripping investigations, these series offer a hauntingly real glimpse into the world of crime, the psyche of serial killers and cunning criminals. Here's a curated list of five must-watch shows that will keep you hooked.

'The Watcher' - Netflix

Ryan Murphy's The Watcher is inspired by a real-life incident from 2014 in which a married couple bought their dream house with all of their savings. Soon after the family moved, they started getting threatening letters from someone who identified himself as "The Watcher." The show managed to keep most of the audience hooked to watch the entire season in one sitting.

'Mindhunter'- Netflix

Created by Joe Penhall, Mindhunter is based on the 1995 book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E Douglas and Mark Olshaker. Two FBI agents expand the field of criminal science in the late 1970s by looking into the psychology of murder, but they end up getting too close to actual monsters in the process.

'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - Netflix

Yet another Murphy creation is Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The true-crime psychological thriller series focuses on Jeffrey Dahmer's motivations and how he became one of the most dangerous serial killers of the day. He killed several men and young boys between 1978 and 1991 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Ohio. It's Netflix's one of the most-watched shows, receiving several Emmy nominations.

'The Serpent' - Netflix

Based on the crimes of French serial killer Charles "The Serpent" Sobhraj, The Serpent is an eight-part limited series commissioned by the BBC. Back in 1975 and 1976, Sobhraj was a murderer, thief, seductive master in disguise and "hidden darkness" personified who killed young tourists mostly of Indian and Vietnamese descent and backpackers traveling through Bangkok, Thailand along Asia's hippie trail.

'Des'- Amazon Prime Video

The three-part British miniseries Des is based on the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Nilsen was a Scottish serial murderer who was apprehended in 1983 after human remains that had plugged a drain near his London house were found. David Tennant starred as Nilsen in the drama and his performance was touted to be his career-best by critics.

