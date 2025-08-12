'Hey big nose..': Indian couple racially abused, threatened in Canada

An Indian couple was racially abused by a group of youths at the Lansdowne Place Mall in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada , on July 29. The incident was captured on video and later shared online, drawing widespread condemnation. The footage shows three young men in a pickup truck blocking the couple's vehicle and hurling profanities and racial slurs.

Video details Abuser threatened to get out and 'f *ing kill' man In the video, one of the men is heard calling the Indian man "big nose" and "you f***ing immigrant." He also threatened violence, saying, "Do you want me to get out of the car and f***ing kill you?" Another man exited their vehicle, shouted insults at the couple, and made obscene gestures by humping their car.

Twitter Post Video of incident First-world manners on full display. 🚗



Suspects:- WYATT CLARKE (back), RYERSON FULLER (driver), ROBERT KIRKPATRICK (passenger) — all shining examples.



An Indian man & his wife were openly harassed in Canada. We want swift, real action against this trashy behaviour.… pic.twitter.com/BtzQFjKwsN — Tushar Goyal (@Tusharuplifts) August 8, 2025

Arrest made Police launch investigation after video goes viral The video was widely shared on social media, with many expressing concern over rising anti-Indian sentiment in Canada. Peterborough Police launched an investigation after seeing viral videos with "hate-based language." They arrested an 18-year-old from Kawartha Lakes and charged him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Legal proceedings Suspect released on undertaking, due in court next month The teen suspect has been released on an undertaking and is due to appear in court on September 16. Although Canada doesn't have a specific hate crime charge for this incident, police confirmed that "there is a hate crime element," which will be addressed during court proceedings. Peterborough Police Chief Stuart Betts condemned the behavior shown in the video as unacceptable.