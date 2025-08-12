After Asim Munir's nuclear rant, Bilawal Bhutto threatens India 

A day after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that "another war may end up with Pakistan taking back all its six rivers from India." Speaking at a gathering in Sindh, Bhutto accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's water projects on the Indus River of being an "attack on our history, culture and civilization." He alleged New Delhi was trying to choke Pakistan's lifeline, per The Express Tribune.

Escalating tensions 'Pakistan would have no choice' "The actions of the Indian government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, have caused great damage to Pakistan. It is necessary that we, as a united people, stand together against PM Modi and these aggressions," Bhutto said. He warned that if the suspension continues, then Pakistan would have "no choice" but to consider war "to protect our national interests." India had suspended the Indus Water Treaty following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Warning This is a war India will definitely lose: Bhutto "You people (Pakistanis) are strong enough for war to get back all six rivers. If India continues on this path, it leaves us with no choice except to consider all options, including the possibility of war," he said. "We did not start the war. But if you think of carrying out an attack like Sindoor, then know that the people of....Pakistan are ready to fight you - and this is a war that you will definitely lose," Bhutto warned.

Reaffirming security India dismisses threats as nuclear sabre-rattling A day earlier, Munir threatened to destroy Indian infrastructure if water flows were reduced and issued a nuclear warning. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," Munir said in the US. India has dismissed Munir's threats as nuclear saber-rattling, calling it "Pakistan's stock-in-trade." The Ministry of External Affairs said India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail and would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.