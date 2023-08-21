Liked 'A League of Their Own'? Watch these similar shows

Liked 'A League of Their Own'? Watch these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 21, 2023

Shows similar to 'A League of Their Own'

Amazon Prime Video's A League of Their Own will not be renewed for a second and final season as a result of the ongoing strike in Hollywood, sources informed Variety recently. The comedy sports drama series is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name that follows the WWII professional women's baseball league. If you liked the show, watch these similar titles.

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' (2022)

Based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the HBO show chronicles the journey of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team- from the beginning to becoming the powerhouse, and everything in between. Through triumphs and trials, the show has drawn the right balance between comedy, sports, and drama all while keeping it historically accurate.

'Ted Lasso' (2020- )

With 20 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso became the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy's history and was touted to be one of the best series at the time. It follows an American college football coach, Ted Lasso, based on a character that Jason Sudeikis first portrayed in a promotional media series for NBC's coverage of England's Premier League.

'Cobra Kai' (2018-2023)

A sequel to the original The Karate Kid films, Netflix's Cobra Kai is a blow of nostalgia as it reignites the iconic rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the films. Set decades later, it delves into redemption, friendship, and the complexities of honor in a modern world as old wounds resurface and a new generation embraces the martial arts.

'Glow' (2017-2018)

Taking you to the vibrant world of 1980s women's wrestling, Netflix's Glow follows struggling actor Ruth Wilder joining an offbeat group of misfits to form the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). The series fictionalized the GLOW, formed by wrestling promoter David McLane featuring syndicated women's professional wrestling. It navigates the challenges of friendship, ambition, and self-discovery both in and out of the ring.

'Red Oaks' (2014-2017)

Set in the 1980s, Amazon Prime Video's Red Oaks follows David, a college student, who spends his summer working at a Jewish suburban country club in New Jersey. Amid the backdrop of coming-of-age adventures, quirky characters, and changing times, the show mainly focuses on the club while exploring David's personal life through various subplots about his family, friends, and coworkers.

