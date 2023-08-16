#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' ends Akshay Kumar's commercial drought

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' ends Akshay Kumar's commercial drought

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar needed a much-needed comeback at the box office and OMG 2 served him right! The movie received decent reviews and is raking in quite well at the box office. It is pitted against Gadar 2 and being an 'A' rated film, it has less buzz around it. Yet, the movie has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the extended weekend.

'OMG 2' has emerged as a smash hit

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 18.5 crore (early estimates) on Independence Day. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.67 crore. The film revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. The makers are currently aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline