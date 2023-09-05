Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati temple ahead of 'Jawan' release

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 05, 2023 | 11:28 am 2 min read

There's no denying that the craze for Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film, Jawan has reached a crescendo—which is all set to debut in theaters this Thursday (September 7). On Tuesday, SRK paid a visit to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara, and together they sought blessing ahead of the film's release. Notably, his visit to Tirupati follows his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple, a few days ago.

SRK was dressed in a white traditional outfit

On Tuesday morning, ANI shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), capturing Khan's visit to Tirupati. In the video, Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama with an aesthetic golden cloth around his neck, while his daughter donned a white suit. Nayanthara, on the other hand, donned a beautiful white salwar kameez. The actors were spotted paying obeisance at the temple, with Khan trying to avoid the cameras.

SRK's spiritual journey precedes the film's release

The visit to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple comes after Khan sought blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple last Wednesday. The actor's arrival at Jammu's famous pilgrimage site was marked by heavy security, as depicted in a video shared by PTI. In the clip, Khan was seen walking within the temple premises while covering his face with a mask. Significantly, Khan visited various temples to seek blessings before Pathaan's release, too.

Will there be another collaboration between SRK and Nayanthara?

Khan's visit to the temple with Nayanthara has fueled speculation about another potential collaboration between the two actors. Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, was also present during the visit, and now, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding a project featuring both Khan and Nayanthara. Recently, the makers unveiled Jawan's trailer, and fans went gaga over the undeniable chemistry between the two actors.

Meanwhile, here's more about the upcoming 'Jawan'

The anticipation surrounding Jawan is at its highest point—particularly since the film's original release date in June was rescheduled to September. Additionally, the expectations are also high, as Khan's Pathaan performed exceedingly well in theaters, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Jawan, helmed by Atlee, is packed with a star-studded cast including, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others.

