'Taxi Driver' to 'Goodfellas': Top 5 Martin Scorsese movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 05, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

Calling Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese a legendary of modern-day cinema is an understatement. "Movies touch our hearts, awaken our vision, and change the way we see things. They take us to other places, they open doors and minds. Movies are the memories of our lifetime, we need to keep them alive," said Scorsese who keeps delivering one after another timeless classic throughout his career.

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

With a cult status and four Oscar nominations, the iconic neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver stars Robert De Niro as the titular character. Touted to be one of the greatest films ever, this Scorsese and De Niro collaboration follows a taxi driver as he works nights with his worsening mental health in the decaying and morally corrupt New York City following the Vietnam War.

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Another iconic De Niro and Scorsese collaboration that is a must-watch is the 1980 biographical film Raging Bull, adapted from Jake LaMotta's memoir Raging Bull: My Story. De Niro gained 27kgs and learned boxing to portray the role of LaMotta, an Italian-American middleweight boxer who damaged his connection with his wife and family because of his violent temper.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

The 1990 biographical crime drama film Goodfellas stars Ray Liotta, De Niro, Joe Pesci, Paul Sorvino, and Lorraine Bracco. Goodfellas, adapted from Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy, chronicles the life of Henry Hill (Liotta) in the mafia from the 1950s to 1980s and his equation with his wife Karen (Bracco), and his colleagues Jimmy Conway (De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Pesci).

'The Departed' (2006)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the 2006 crime thriller film The Departed is one of the iconic films of the filmmaker-actor duo. Set against a backdrop of deception, corruption, and double-crossing, this modern crime masterpiece is a thrilling game of cat and mouse between an undercover officer and a mole within the police force, both trying to uncover each other's true identities.

'Silence' (2016)

Based on Shūsaku Endō's novel, Scorcese's 2016 epic historical drama film Silence stars Andrew Garfield, Tadanobu Asano, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, and Ciarán Hinds. Set in the 17th century, the film follows two Portuguese Jesuit priests who set off for Japan in an effort to spread Catholicism and find their master, who is thought to have given up on his religious belief.

