'The Idol'-'Terra Nova': Hyped shows that weren't renewed for S02

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 29, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

These 5 series were not renewed for a second season after a failed premiere

When a new show is up for release, the makers indulge in heavy promotions. But that doesn't mean that the show will become a success, once it's out. What does lead to a show's success is how engaging its content is. Here are some shows that were greatly hyped but failed so miserably that they were never renewed for a second season.

'The Idol'

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's co-created controversial show The Idol, which premiered recently on HBO, will not be renewed for a second season. Per Entertainment Tonight, the makers have decided to not return with the show's sequel, after the controversies surrounding it. "HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season," said the report.

'Terra Nova'

Terra Nova was expected to be an instant hit among the audience. However, upon its release, this series which was produced by Steven Spielberg, struggled to match up to the buzz created around it. Its plot was a mix of Lost and Jurassic Park that turned out to be a dull watch. Jason O'Mara played the lead in this Fox series.

'Cowboy Bebop'

Just three weeks after its premiere, the makers of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop had to cancel the show. The anime show was a misfire with the audience and failed to gain any traction at all. After all its 13 episodes were played over a period of three weeks, the show was scrapped and was never renewed for a second season.

'Y: The Last Man'

One show that was hyped for over a decade before its release was Y: The Last Man. The series, which was released in September 2021, was adapted from Pia Guerra and Brian K Vaughan's comic series of the same title. The adaptation talks began as early as in the year 2010, but when it was eventually released, it fell flat.

'Low Winter Sun'

After the success of shows such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Walking Dead, AMC wanted to release another show that became a hit with the audience. In that hope, it came up with a new series titled Low Winter Sun, hoping that the series would pick up. Unfortunately, this 2013 adaptation of a British mini-series ended after 10 episodes only.

