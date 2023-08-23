Ahead of 'Bottoms,' watch these similar shows, films

Teen drama shows, movies similar to 'Bottoms'

Directed by Emma Seligman, the teen sex comedy-drama film Bottoms is set to hit the theaters this weekend. Bottoms is a "campy queer high school comedy in the vein of Wet Hot American Summer but more for a Gen-Z queer audience," described Seligman. As you wait for the film, here are some similar shows and films that you can binge-watch.

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' (2001-2015)

The award-winning Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation is the fourth series in the Degrassi franchise. The series deals with several teen issues like teen pregnancy, bullying, homosexuality, suicide, abortion, mental health, date rape, teen sex, drug abuse, and domestic abuse, among others through the students of the fictional Degrassi Community School. The Degrassi universe debuted back in 1987.

'Blue is the Warmest Color' (2013)

Based on the 2010 graphic novel of the same name by Jul Maroh, the romantic drama film Blue is the Warmest Color film follows a French teenager who meets a young woman with blue hair and discovers freedom and desire as an aspiring painter. It showcases their relationship from high school to early adulthood and career and self-discovery through love and loss.

'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

The American television series Riverdale based on the characters of Archie Comics is one of the most popular series among teens and the GenZs. While dealing with teen romance, school, and family, as the series unfolds, Archie and his gang become entangled in the dark secrets of Riverdale after a teenager is murdered in the seemingly innocent town.

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg, the award-winning coming-of-age love drama Call Me By Your Name from 2017 narrates the story of the first summer romance and the inevitable, bittersweet anguish of saying goodbye. Set in 1980s Italy, it centers on a 17-year-old kid who falls in love with a 24-year-old doctoral student assistant to the former's father, an archaeological professor.

'Love, Simon' (2018)

The 2018 rom-com film Love, Simon is based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. The story revolves around a closeted gay high school student who struggles to balance his personal life and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school. All while searching for the anonymous classmate he has fallen in love with online.

