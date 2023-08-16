If you liked 'Warrior Nun,' watch these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 16, 2023 | 01:58 pm 2 min read

If you liked Netflix's 'Warrior Nun,' similar fantasy shows to watch

After Netflix canceled the fantasy drama series Warrior Run, it was recently announced that the show will be revived as a film trilogy. However, it has no release date until the Hollywood strikes end. Until the films' premiere, watch these teenage-girls-discover-their-superpowers stories in these similar shows that offer a mix of supernatural intrigue, intricate plots, and intense action.

'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Based on the Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ Hotstar miniseries follows a 16-year-old fan girl of Avengers. She is a Pakistani-American teenager who struggles to fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gains her superpowers. Created by Bisha K Ali, it's a must-watch, especially for the cast, its performance, and the creative visual style.

'I Am Not Okay with This' (2020)

I Am Not Okay with This is a Netflix coming-of-age black comedy series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. It follows a teenage girl as she navigates the difficulties of high school while "dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her."

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

If you have read the popular Archie comic book series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina already, the Netflix series based on it is worth a watch. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, it revolves around Sabrina Spellman who must come to terms with her dual existence as a half-mortal and half-witch while battling the evil forces that endanger her family, herself, and the world.

'Lost Girl' (2010-2015)

One of the most underhyped supernatural series is the Canadian show Lost Girl. It follows Bo, a bisexual succubus (a demon or supernatural entity in female form who seeks to have sexual activity with men). In the series, she learns to control her superhuman abilities and use them to help the needy while she discovers the truth about her origins.

'Charmed' (1998-2006)

The fantasy drama series Charmed achieved a cult following at the time of its premiere with the highest views for its network, The WB. It follows a group of three sisters who are the most powerful good witches of all time. They use their combined power to defend innocent people from demons and warlocks while trying to lead regular lives in contemporary San Francisco.

