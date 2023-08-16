'Maestro': Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose sparks debate on 'Jewface stereotype'

Entertainment

'Maestro': Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose sparks debate on 'Jewface stereotype'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 16, 2023 | 02:44 pm 3 min read

Bradley Cooper's upcoming film 'Maestro's trailer stirs controversy

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has found himself at the center of controversy due to the recently released trailer of his upcoming movie Maestro—a biopic on legendary music conductor Leonard Bernstein. On Tuesday, following the trailer's release, netizens were quick to notice the use of a prosthetic nose by Cooper in the portrayal of Bernstein—which sparked a debate that delved into concerns over Jewish stereotypes.

Why does this story matter?

The recent controversy has added to the already heightened anticipation for Cooper's upcoming film. Renowned for his on-screen performances—the actor is poised to make a comeback to the director's chair for the second time, following his successful 2018 directorial debut—A Star Is Born. However this time, Cooper will be guided by none other than filmmaking royalty, Martin Scorsese—serving as a producer in Maestro.

Before reading ahead, take a look at the trailer

Why there's an intensifying debate revolving around Cooper's prosthetic nose?

As you've seen in the trailer, the elongated prosthetic nose is markedly conspicuous. This has become the central point of discussion, with a multitude of voices on social media engaged in the significance of the nose—a physical characteristic historically associated with Jewish stereotypes. Some users have shared images to highlight the fact that Bernstein's actual nose exhibits minimal resemblance to the exaggerated prosthetic depicted.

Take a look at the user's post highlighting the differences

Social media outrage: Netizens called out makers for being racist

As soon as Netflix dropped the trailer of Maestro, netizens flooded the comment section by underscoring the exaggeration made by the makers in the film. A user commented, "Are you saying Jewish people have large noses? That's rather racist of you." Another user commented, "It's heartbreaking. It is demonstrative that caricatures have a bright future ahead of them. This is definitely called ordinary racism."

What are Jewish stereotypes?

For those unaware, Jewish stereotypes are generalized portrayals of Jews. Notably, stereotypes can be both positive and negative—with a common negative stereotype including assumptions about physical appearance and financial conditions. Notably, the concept of "Jewface," a negative stereotype, has been a hot topic of debate across Hollywood for years now, with some people holding the belief that "only Jewish actors should play Jewish roles."

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Maestro'

Maestro, which serves as a biopic of legendary music conductor Bernstein, traces the lifelong relationship between the musician and his wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. The upcoming Cooper project will first have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festive on September 2, before gracing the theaters on November 22. Finally, it will be released on Netflix on December 20.

Poll Do you think a Jewish character should only be portrayed by a Jewish actor?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline