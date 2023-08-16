Saif Ali Khan is dauntingly dark in Jr. NTR's 'Devara'

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan is dauntingly dark in Jr. NTR's 'Devara'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 02:29 pm 1 min read

'Devara' is slated for April 2024 release

Jr. NTR's upcoming film Devara is the buzz for the longest time, especially after the humongous success of the Oscar-winning film RRR. Now, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers have unveiled the first look of the antagonist of the film. Khan's character's name is Bhaira and he looks majestic in this new avatar. This also marks his Telugu debut.

Khan's dark aura seems infectious

Khan is known for his ability to portray dark characters with ease and the first look promises a gripping clash of titans —Jr. NTR vs Khan's characters. The action thriller is slated for April 2024 release and it also stars Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. It will mark Kapoor's Telugu debut as well. The project is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline