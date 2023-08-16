OTT: Shabana Azmi's 'Dabba Cartel' is finally going on floors

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 02:24 pm 2 min read

Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey are gearing up to star in Netflix India's upcoming crime drama, Dabba Cartel. This thrilling series will revolve around five housewives who operate a high-stakes secret cartel. Currently in pre-production, the filming is expected to kick off in October 2023. Although Shonali Bose was initially set to direct the series, she is no longer involved, and the identity of the new director remains a mystery.

Dabba Cartel is a product of Excel Entertainment's multi-year partnership with Netflix India, which was announced in September 2021. This show marks their second collaboration, following the 2022 romantic comedy series, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. Initially scheduled to begin filming in April 2023, the project faced delays due to undisclosed reasons.

Excel Entertainment's impressive slate

Excel Entertainment has an impressive lineup of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Bambai Meri Jaan, which is set to premiere in September. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated third season of Mirzapur, slated for release next year. In addition to these exciting series, Excel Entertainment has several projects in various stages of production, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

