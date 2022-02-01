Entertainment

Shabana Azmi contracts COVID-19; Boney Kapoor leaves quirky comment

Shabana Azmi became the latest Bollywood celebrity to contract COVID-19 (Photo credit: Flickr)

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to her social media handles late on Monday to announce that she has tested positive for the dangerous COVID-19. As soon as the announcement came, industry friends and colleagues were seen leaving warm comments on the post. The 71-year-old became the latest star to contract the viral disease after the positivity rate soared significantly in the last few months.

Sharing an old image of herself, the Arth star broke the news via Instagram. "Have tested positive for [COVID-19] today. Have isolated [me] at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," read her caption. There was no information whether her family members, including her husband and poet/lyricist Javed Akhtar, have gotten tested.

Divya Dutta, who starred alongside Azmi in Sheer Qorma, wrote, "Get well soon Shabana ji." Similar well-wishing notes came from fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Lillete Dubey, and jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan, to name a few. But film producer Boney Kapoor managed to lighten the mood with his comment. The old friend of Azmi-Akhtar joked: "Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab."

Kapoor's comment has been garnering likes on Instagram, as Azmi decided to reply with a fun cheering emoji. Just a day earlier, the five-time National Film Award winner had wrapped up the shoot of Pakde To Nahi Jaaoge and shared a picture with the cast and crew. No details about her symptoms, if any, were shared. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Azmi will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in February 2023. Her diagnosis came a day after Bollywood actor Kajol revealed she was down with COVID-19. The Tribhanga star had flu-like symptoms, according to her post. Meanwhile, India noted a steady decline in the daily number of new cases with the active caseload standing at 17,43,059 on Tuesday.