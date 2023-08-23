'Frasier' set for revival: All about the '90s sitcom

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 23, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

'Frasier' aired in the '90s and had a run time of a total 11 seasons

All those who have grown up watching sitcoms in the '90s era would remember the iconic American show, Frasier. The show that first went on air on September 16, 1993, continued for a total of 11 successful seasons until it wrapped up in May 2004. Now, Frasier is set for a revival after 19 years. The reboot is expected to drop in October.

Why does this story matter?

Frasier, a spin-off to Cheers, is one of the most popular sitcoms of the '90s that went on to entertain till the early 2000s. It is considered one of the most critically acclaimed comic series as well as one of the most successful spin-offs in the history of American television. It was hugely popular for its high level of wit, alongside its brilliant performances.

'Frasier's reboot is to drop on October 12

According to reports, the show is set for a reboot and will first drop on October 12 on Paramount+ in the United States of America and Canada. In the rest of the world, it'll be available from October 13. Initially, the makers will drop the first two episodes of the sitcom, following which, every episode will be released weekly.

Only Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role

The show originally starred Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane along with Jane Leeves as Crane's wife Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, and John Mahoney as Martin Crane. However, in the revival series, only Grammer will be returning to the show while a new line of actors will be brought in for the sitcom.

Everything to know about the original show

Frasier's popularity and success can be mapped by the fact that it won a total of 37 Primetime Emmy Awards during its 11 seasons. It broke the record of CBS's series The Mary Tyler Moore Show which won 29 awards. Frasier's record was eventually broken by Game of Thrones in 2016, winning 38 awards. The show was written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.

