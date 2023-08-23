Best Amazon Prime Video sports shows you can't miss

Entertainment

Best Amazon Prime Video sports shows you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 23, 2023 | 05:39 pm 2 min read

Sports docu-series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The pandemic saw a rise in OTT content, especially sports docu-series as no live matches compelled sports fans to resort to these documentaries. From football to motorbike racing to surfing, Amazon Prime Video brought some of the most exciting and unique docuseries for all the sports fanatics out there. We have listed some of the top docu-series on the platform to binge-watch.

'All or Nothing' (2016-2020)

Debuted in 2016 with the American football team Arizona Cardinals, All or Nothing is a brand of sports documentary series that covers the operations, competition of teams, coaches, players, and their practices of a professional sports club or national team. Teams that it covered include Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and Brazil national football team, among others.

'This is Football' (2019)

With a unique team of a sports journalist, global coffee chain founder, Hollywood producer, and two filmmakers, This is Football narrates "the magic of football and their human stories," as co-creator Raimon Masllorens said. It narrates a unique emotional story about football's impact on the world- from the streets of Delhi to the fields of post-war Rwanda to the pitches of the Champions League.

'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team' (2020)

As the title suggests, the docu-series The Test follows the Australian men's cricket team. The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how one of the world's best cricket teams fell from grace and was forced to reclaim their title and integrity, as per Amazon Prime Video's synopsis. The first season shows its redemption following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

'MotoGP Unlimited' (2022)

MotoGP Unlimited gives you an exclusive and intimate glimpse into the challenges faced by motorbike riders and teams during the FIM MotoGP World Championship both in and out of the track. The championship is "the ultimate fusion between human and machine," as the streaming platform described. Every year from March to November, the athletes ride their motorbikes at 350kmph to win the title.

'Surf Girls Hawai'i' (2023)

Surf Girls Hawai'i is a four-part docu-series that features the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers. It highlights the behind-the-scenes of how they train, navigate their family responsibilities, and compete against the best surfers in the world as they prepare for the World Tour of professional surfing. It features Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope.

Share this timeline