#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Barbarian'—horror-thriller with explosive twists, underlying commentary on incest

Written by Isha Sharma August 13, 2023 | 08:48 pm 3 min read

Stream 'Barbarian' on Disney+ Hotstar

Zach Cregger's directorial debut Barbarian was released in 2022. Not your usual horror movie, the film thrives on just the right amount of jumpscares, a consistently engaging and riveting screenplay, and surefooted performances from the lead actors. Also evidently replete with universal themes that warrant attention and inspection, Barbarian keeps you on your edge throughout its runtime. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Story of 3 victims attacked by same monster

The horror-thriller follows Tess, who checks into an Airbnb, but is rattled by the presence of another guest, Keith. Once she realizes that danger is thankfully out of the way, she and Keith bond, only for them to discover a secret mysterious basement and tunnel occupied by a bone-chilling monster. Sometime later, AJ, another guest checks in and is enslaved by the same creature.

Engaging, interesting story doesn't allow you to move

Barbarian kept me on my toes throughout—there is a sense of foreboding that comes into play much before the monster arrives onscreen. Keith and Tess's initial conversations are marked by awkwardness as much as they are illustrated by Tess's inhibitions and a sensation of doom—as a woman, she can't trust an unknown man. Out of the three acts, the last is the most action-driven.

More on aforementioned 3 acts of 'Barbarian'

Barbarian is just the right length—it is neither annoyingly long nor frustratingly short. The story is meticulously, aptly divided into the classic three-act structure, and twists jolt us every few minutes. While the first establishes the scene and triggers fearful excitement, the second fills in all the cracks with the backstory, and the last ties the final knots together by resolving the central conflict.

Themes and metaphors: Psyche of monster

Spoilers ahead. The monster—a product of blood-churning incest—considers herself a "mother" and wants to nurse babies and keep them by their side, no matter the cost. Since her perpetrator was a man, her victims are eventually men, too, and her pent-up rage is bombarded against the entire gender at once. It's only Tess, a woman, who survives, both by her perceptiveness and quick-witted kindness.

Don't worry, it won't scare you much

The drama falls more in the category of a gory thriller than an out-and-out horror, and even if watching ghosts and otherwordly creatures is not your go-to option, Barbarian will not dampen your spirits. A decently-paced movie with surprises up its sleeve, its backstory is so complex and hair-raising that it took me back to the infamous real-life Elisabeth Fritzl case. Stream it today!

