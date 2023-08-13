'Doctor Who's 56-year-old half-missing serial to receive animated restoration

Entertainment

'Doctor Who's 56-year-old half-missing serial to receive animated restoration

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 13, 2023 | 08:23 pm 3 min read

Long-lost missing episode of 'Doctor Who' is all set to be resurrected

A half-missing serial from the Doctor Who saga is being resurrected! Yes, you heard that right. Titled The Underwater Menace (1967)—the half-missing fifth serial of season four led by Patrick Troughton—is making a return in animated form and will commemorate the beloved show's 60th anniversary this year. In light of this development, we explore why Doctor Who continues to be cherished by its fans.

Why does this story matter?

Two episodes of The Underwater Menace (1967) remain lost, but the forthcoming home release will utilize audio extracted from the existing episodes preserved within the BBC's archive. Notably, 49 Doctor Who episodes remain missing—spanning from stories like Marco Polo to The Celestial Toymaker. They were lost due to BBC's practice of erasing tapes in the 1960s and '70s to clear space for new content.

Reason #1: The Doctor—life of show

From William Hartnell (First Doctor) to Troughton and Tom Baker (Fourth Doctor) to David Tennant (14th Doctor), the heart of the show is its central figure—the enigmatic and distinctive character simply known as The Doctor. Portrayed as the last of the Time Lords—a cosmic time-traveler—the protagonist ditches traditional weaponry and approaches the lens with a sonic screwdriver and psychic paper for a peaceful resolution.

Reason #2: The Doctor time-travels with lot of companions

Another reason for the show's fantastic appeal can be attributed to The Doctor's companions—which sets the show apart from more conventional sci-fi narratives like Star Trek. Those who've seen the show would realize that the majority of companions hail from The Doctor's present timeline—humans whose lives are intertwined with The Doctor's. The Doctor's association with relatable individuals aptly adds to the show's overall allure.

Reason #3: Fascinating exploration of time and space

Undeniably, the show is loved across generations because of its fascinating time-traveling theme, which enables the plot to unfold in any location and era. Among the array of such episodes, you might vividly remember those featuring historical figures like then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill or Queen Elizabeth I. These historical episodes truly captivated audiences, which significantly contributed to the show's uber-successful six-decade run.

'Doctor Who's 60th anniversary is well on way!

Doctor Who, which was first aired on November 23, 1963, is well on its way to celebrating its 60th anniversary. Following its revival in 2005, the creators have made a tradition of presenting special episodes for Christmas or New Year's Day. To commemorate the grand 60th anniversary of the show, three special episodes were announced—each featuring the return of Tennant to the titular role.

Share this timeline