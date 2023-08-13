Anees Bazmee seeks new lead after 'creative clash' with Shahid

Entertainment

Anees Bazmee seeks new lead after 'creative clash' with Shahid

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 13, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor opts out of Anees Bazmee comedy caper film due to creative differences

Anticipation was running wild as filmmaker Anees Bazmee, actor Shahid Kapoor, and producer Dil Raju were supposed to collaborate for an uproarious comedy film. However, recent reports suggest that Bazmee and Kapoor have opted to part ways due to "creative differences." But contrary to speculation that the project might be shelved, Bazmee is now on a quest to find another actor for his project.

Kapoor, Bazmee amicably parted ways: Report

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "[Kapoor] and [Bazmee] have amicably decided to part ways on this comic caper." This has led to the postponement of the film's shooting schedule, initially set for August. Subsequently, the makers reportedly mapped out plans to commence filming in September. In light of this development, reports suggested the film is shelved; however, it is apparently happening.

Film happening but with new cast: Report

The source also told Pinkvilla that director Bazmee is "confident" about this project and will soon cast new actors for the same. The source added, "Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some reports indicate that the film is shelved, however, it's confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast."

More details about Bazmee's project

Per the Pinkvilla report, the double-role comedy film—tentatively titled Double Trouble—has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers have reportedly already initiated discussions with an additional female actor to join the film, too. This project aside, Bazmee is occupied with the direction of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3﻿, which will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It is slated to release around Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Kapoor will start shooting for 'Koi Shaq'

Meanwhile, Kapoor will soon kick off shooting for Koi Shaq, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. The filming for this project is scheduled to commence in September, with the release targeted for 2024. In addition to this, the Udtaa Punjab actor has an untitled Dinesh Vijan project in the pipeline, co-starring Kriti Sanon—slated for December release.

Share this timeline