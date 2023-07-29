'Taali': Sushmita Sen starrer series's teaser, release date out

Written by Isha Sharma July 29, 2023 | 02:52 pm 2 min read

'Taali' will release on JioCinema on August 15

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will be stepping into the shoes of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming web series, Taali. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, it will premiere on JioCinema on August 15. To note, this is Sen's second OTT show after Aarya, which has spawned two seasons so far on Disney+ Hotstar.

Why does this story matter?

The OTT revolution has emerged as an unprecedented opportunity for several leading actors of the '90s and the early 2000s to reinvent themselves. Some of these names, besides Sen, are Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime) and Madhuri Dixit (The Fame Game), among others. Sen has broadened her base with Aarya and is expected to earn more plaudits for taking on an unconventional role in Taali.

Teaser hints at consequential courtroom scenes

The 45-second-long Taali teaser shared by JioCinema sheds light on the challenges that thorned Sawant's life, her rebellious nature, and her defiance that eventually led her to live her life on her terms. The clip also features several scenes in and around a courtroom, so we can expect some heated confrontations in this series created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar.

Meet the person who inspired 'Taali'

Mumbai-based transgender activist Sawant (born Ganesh Sawant) is known for working for the welfare and betterment of the community at the grassroots level and is the chief of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust. The NGO helps transgender people and those struggling with HIV/AIDS. After adopting a sex worker's daughter in 2001, Sawant gained further popularity as "the first transgender mother of India."

'Taali' to also focus on mother-daughter relationship

Last year, Peeping Moon reported that the upcoming six-episode series will highlight "varied aspects" of Sawant's life, her journey, and the challenges and hurdles she encountered to become "India's first transgender mother." The series will not only talk about the immense obstacles that pricked Sawant's path but will also shed light on her warm relationship with her adopted daughter, Gayatri.

