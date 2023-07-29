Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's 'Ghoomer' to release on August 18: Reports

July 29, 2023

'Ghoomer' to release on August 18

August just got a lot more crowded! While the upcoming month is gearing up for the release of Gadar 2, Oh My God! 2, Goldfish, Bhola Shankar, Meg 2: The Trench, and Dream Girl 2, one more film has been added to the list. Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi starrer Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, has reportedly booked the August 18 slot.

Why does this story matter?

Ghoomer will be Kher's second and Bachchan's first full-fledged release of the year. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Bholaa in March 2023, while her last release was 8 A.M. Metro, which unfortunately was released on selected screens only. Ghoomer will reportedly first premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12.

Makers to reportedly soon announce release date officially

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi, will release on August 18. It is directed by R Balki and will be released in cinemas. An official announcement will take place soon, after which a brief but effective marketing campaign will immediately commence." Reportedly, Balki's frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan will have a cameo in the film.

Kher will be playing specially-abled cricketer

Ghoomer will have cricket at its heart, with Bachchan essaying the role of a coach, while Kher will be playing a specially-abled cricketer. The film, although not a biopic, is inspired by Karoly Takacs's exemplary accomplishments, who was a Hungarian shooter. Despite a grave injury in his right hand, he bagged two Olympic gold medals (1948 and 1952) while playing with his left hand.

Per Balki, it's not just another cricket film

Talking about the film, Balki earlier said, "Ghoomer is a unique story. It's almost like inventing a new ball in cricket. It is a story of a girl, a cricketer, who loses her hand and how a person inspires her to become a champion." "We did [extensive] research and actually came up with a new delivery, which cricket has not seen... So, that's interesting."

Kher's cricket training has come in handy here

Interestingly, Kher is the perfect choice to portray a specially-abled sportsperson since she has earlier played competitive cricket. She earlier told The Telegraph, "Sports has helped me not just in my acting career but in life in general. Acting, career-wise, inculcates certain disciplines...following a regime. Because I have played sports, I don't have any problems when we have long shoots or tough conditions."

