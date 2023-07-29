#BoxOfficeCollection: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' takes lead, outshines 'Barbie' in India

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 29, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

'Oppenheimer' versus 'Barbie': Know which film is leading the race at the box office

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie clashed in theaters on July 21 and continue to witness incredible numbers at the worldwide box office even after a week. Together, they made Rs. 100.6cr in their first week in India, per Sacnilk. As the Nolan-helmed biographical drama and Barbie enter the second week, let's see who is leading this fierce race in India and globally.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since July 21 was locked as the release date for Barbie and Oppenheimer, social media has been abuzz with discussions and debates. The hype surrounding these films was largely attributed to the reputation and track record of their respective directors. While Gerwig is renowned for her distinctive storytelling, Nolan is known for impeccably bringing even the most mundane subjects and stories to life.

'Barbie' grossed Rs. 29.05cr in India to date

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie accumulated Rs. 27.5 crore in the first seven days at the Indian box office. On the eighth day, the film added Rs. 1.55 crore to its collection, per Sacnilk. Hence, the total collections now stand at Rs. 29.05 crore. Interestingly, meanwhile, Barbie achieved a new milestone at the international box office—grossing over $500M in eight days.

In India, 'Oppenheimer' maintains stronghold; way ahead of 'Barbie'

Despite entering its second week, Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer collections are still quite respectable in India. The film collected Rs. 4.5 crore on its eighth day at the Indian box office, per industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total collections in India to Rs. 77.7 crore. Hence, with these figures, it is evident that Nolan's critically-acclaimed film is the clear winner in India.

Meanwhile, globally 'Barbie' is leading race

In India, Oppenheimer is leading the race by a significant margin, while globally, Robbie's film is taking the lead. According to Box Office Mojo, until its seventh day, Barbie had already grossed over $549M worldwide, whereas Oppenheimer made $239M. Now, with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theaters on Friday, both Oppenheimer and Barbie are bound to face stiff competition.

