Why is Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' getting delayed?
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Johnny Lever among others, is reportedly facing financial hurdles.
The production has been getting stalled since August 2023 due to unpaid dues for both cast and crew members.
Production delay
Several actors have started to exit the project
According to a report by Pinkvilla, several schedules for filming have been canceled in the last nine to 10 months, which has left both actors and crew members uncertain about the film's fate.
The unpaid wages and several delays have already led some actors to quietly exit the movie, though others have continued to extend support out of loyalty to the Welcome franchise.
Uncertain future
Film has been on floors for over a year: Source
A source told Pinkvilla, "The film has been on floors for over one and a half years now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff."
"The script of Welcome To The Jungle is genuinely funny, which is what is keeping all the actors invested in the film. They are also hoping for Firoz to sort out all the issues, and restart the shoot as soon as possible."
Stake details
Kumar holds 80% stake in film
Interestingly, Kumar reportedly holds a big 80% stake in the film, while producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others own the rest 20%.
Nadiadwala is yet to make a public statement addressing the financial challenges and the halted production.
The film was initially scheduled for a grand Christmas release last year.