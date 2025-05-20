What's the story

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Ahmed Khan opened up about his upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle.

The film is one of the most awaited ones in B-Town, and Khan has made it clear that it won't be hitting the screens until it's completely ready.

"Many filmmakers block a release date, and then they race against time to finish work. I am done with that in my life," he said.