Ahmed Khan won't rush 'Welcome to the Jungle' release date
What's the story
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Ahmed Khan opened up about his upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle.
The film is one of the most awaited ones in B-Town, and Khan has made it clear that it won't be hitting the screens until it's completely ready.
"Many filmmakers block a release date, and then they race against time to finish work. I am done with that in my life," he said.
Production insights
Khan shared production details about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Further, Khan revealed that 70% of the shooting for Welcome to the Jungle has been wrapped up.
He praised producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah for his passion and support, saying, "He told me, 'Ahmed, assemble as many people as you want in this film.' I spoke to many actors, and they all came on board immediately."
It has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi among others.
Quality over speed
Khan emphasized the importance of a well-finished product
Khan stressed the movie will only release when it's completely ready.
"But we are clear that we won't release a half-baked film. I believe that we should make the film, feel satisfied with the product, and then put out a release date."
"Today, the release date has no value. There are so many films whose release date changes 4-5 times. In the process, you end up speeding up and then not finishing your product properly," he added.
Past success
'Welcome to the Jungle' release pushed
Originally slated for a December 2024 release, the Kumar-starrer was delayed due to several factors, including an extensive VFX process and a prolonged shooting schedule.
Apart from Kumar and Shetty, the movie also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zakir Hussain.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) 😬#WelcomeToTheJunglehttps://t.co/gzy8l325fZ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2023
In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3pic.twitter.com/eqWePNPrtJ