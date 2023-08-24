#BoxOfficeBuzz: Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' promises a powerful opening

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' promises a powerful opening

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 01:52 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' is releasing in theaters on Friday

The highly anticipated sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, is already making waves as it has sold an impressive 27,000 tickets in major national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. PVR leads the pack with 14,500 tickets sold, and sales are expected to skyrocket past 50,000 as excitement builds on the eve of the film's debut.

The pulse is quite positive

Dream Girl 2 is projected to earn around Rs. 8 crore to Rs. 9 crore nett on its opening day, making it Khurrana's biggest post-pandemic opener. Although the numbers are lower than its predecessor, Dream Girl 2's performance is still noteworthy considering the current market dynamics. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, among others. If the movie receives a warm reception, it could enjoy a successful run until Jawan hits theaters on September 7, 2023.

Quirky promotions are still on

Share this timeline