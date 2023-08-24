Kareena's Netflix film co-starring Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat dropping soon!

Written by Isha Sharma August 24, 2023 | 01:50 pm 2 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be making her OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut film—directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat—has been in the buzz for a while. Adapted from Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the film—reportedly titled Jaane Jaan—is slated for a release on Netflix, likely in September. Now, Kapoor Khan has teased the official announcement through an intriguing video on Instagram.

Why does this story matter?

Several A-list actors have made their OTT debuts in the last few years—be it through a film or a series. Some of these are Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, and Pankaj Tripathi, etc. Kapoor Khan's debut, thus, has understandably made a lot of noise, more so because Varma and Ahlawat have already amassed an audience through their previous work on streaming platforms.

Watched the video yet?

In the video, she can be seen talking to several people (who play her agents) and asking them for an unconventional project. They remind her of her films like K3G, Jab We Met, and ask her to accept something similar, but she refuses, stressing about "something thrilling." The video ends by teasing that her new project will showcase her in a "completely new avatar."

This is the story of the 2005 novel

The book revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. As officers try to solve the crime, the woman evades getting caught with her mathematician neighbor's help. Ahlawat is reportedly playing the role of the neighbor. The Drishyam franchise is also said to be inspired by The Devotion of Suspect X, though the makers have rubbished the claims.

These are Bebo's next projects

Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew in her slate, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. It'll be released on March 22, 2024. She has reportedly been roped in for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's untitled film where she will star alongside Kiara Advani. Kapoor Khan's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha.

