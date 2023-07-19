Ahead of 'Barbie,' check out most popular films on toys

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 19, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

List of top 10 most popular films based on toys

The countdown to Barbie's arrival has begun! With just three days left until the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the anticipation has reached an all-time high. Coinciding with the release, streaming service guide platform JustWatch has released its data on the most popular films based on toys, and a separate list of the most popular Barbie films. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

'Transformers,' 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves'

Per data by JustWatch, the 2007 sci-fi film, Transformers, based on Hasbro's eponymous toy line, emerged as the leader in the popularity chart of toy movies with an 18.4% share. Directed by Michael Bay, this film featured actors including Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor, and Tyrese Gibson. Meanwhile, March 2023's release, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves secured the second spot with an 18% share.

'Toy Story' franchise gains a total of 53.8%

In the list by the streaming service, three contenders from the beloved Toy Story franchise secured four spots in the list, collectively capturing 53.8%. The films in question include Toy Story 1 (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019). Produced by Pixar, these films brought toys to life in a whimsical world, where humans are background characters.

'Lego,' 'Bumblebee,' 'The Lego Batman'

With a 13.2% share, The Lego movie—released in 2014—featuring actors like Chris Pratt﻿ and Morgan Freeman secured fourth spot. Whereas, the 2018 film Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight secured the sixth spot with a significant share of 8%, just before Toy Story 4. Another contender who made this list is, The Lego Batman (2017), which gained a mere 3.5% share in the list.

'Barbie' movies that topped the most-popular chart

Speaking of Barbie movies, the data shared by the streaming service suggests that the 2004 musical fantasy film, Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper emerged as the leader by capturing a whopping 25.6% share in the list. Meanwhile, Barbie's first-ever movie, Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) took up the third spot, surpassing the 2011's Barbie: Princess Charm School by a mere 1%.

