Written by Namrata Ganguly August 04, 2023 | 06:27 pm 2 min read

Shows similar to Netflix's 'Heartstopper'

The latest Netflix British coming-of-age rom-com drama series Heartstopper has created quite a ripple and for all the right reasons. From its portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community to its teenage high school romance, drama trope, its fans can't seem to stop gushing over the show. If you watched Heartstopper's second season which was released recently and liked it, check out these similar shows.

'Sex Education'

Talking about the portrayal of the queer community and teenage drama in high school, Netflix's Sex Education has secured its position on top ever since it was released. The British series follows the lives of high school students, faculty, and parents as they struggle with different personal issues, many of which are connected to intimate relationships. It features non-binary, pansexual, and asexual characters.

'Atypical'

The American comedy-drama series Atypical, streaming on Netflix, revolves around the life of an 18-year-old Sam who is on the autism spectrum as he navigates through his autism, school, family, and love life. Meanwhile, his younger sister is living her teenage dream, dating her neighbor, while unaware of the fact that she is non-binary and attracted to girls.

'Young Royals'

Set at the fictional elite boarding school Hillerska, Netflix's Young Royals is a Swedish teen romance drama series. An heir to the Swedish throne is a closeted queer who starts exploring his identity outside of just being a prince after being sent to the boarding school. He falls in love with an openly gay student and finds himself stuck between his duty and love.

'Love, Victor'

Inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 rom-com film Love, Simon, Love, Victor is a Hulu spinoff series with three seasons and 28 episodes. It follows Victor, a high school student, who seeks help from Simon, also a high school student, to navigate school, understand his sexuality, and come out as he decides to begin a relationship with his classmate.

'Everything Sucks!'

What makes the 2018 American comedy-drama series Everything Sucks! stand out is that it parodies the teen culture of the mid-90s. Set in the real-life town of Boring, Oregon in 1996, the series follows a group of high school students as they work together to make a movie while navigating their struggles of sexual identity, mental health, and growing up.

