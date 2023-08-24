Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 01:15 pm 1 min read

'Priscilla' will premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it delves into the life of the legendary Elvis Presley through the lens of his ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Coppola is known for her distinct storytelling and using allegory in her narratives, hence it will be interesting to see this fresh take. Let's take a deeper look at the biographical drama!

Story, release date, and cast of the film

The movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me and it focuses on her relationship with the singer. The movie is slated to premiere at the coveted Venice Film Festival on September 4 and will release in theaters on October 27. The film is headlined by Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. The cast includes Raine Monroe Boland and Jorja Cadence, among others.

Elvis's songs will not feature in the film

The project is bankrolled by The Apartment Pictures and American Zoetrope. The screenplay is penned by Coppola. However, the film will not feature any of Elvis's songs as Elvis Presley Enterprises opted out to be involved in the film. Reportedly, Phoenix's covers will feature in the upcoming film. Interestingly, the film will also be screened at the New York Film Festival 2023.

