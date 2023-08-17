'Fleabag' to 'Sherlock': BBC's top productions

BBC's best shows

With a legacy spanning decades, BBC has consistently brought us a diverse range of productions with gripping dramas, timeless adaptions, and insightful documentaries. From Emmy-winning Fleabag and Sherlock to Cillian Murphy starrer Peaky Blinders, the UK's national broadcaster delivers series with merciless characters and dark, intriguing plots. Here's a curation of some of BBC's finest creations that you cannot miss.

'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories, the British mystery crime drama television series Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. The series won praises and multiple Primetime Emmy Awards among other accolades for its writing, acting, and directing. It is also the third most-watched drama series in the UK since 2001.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Set in Birmingham, the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders stars Murphy as a mixed Irish traveler with Romani origins and leader of a criminal gang. Inspired by a real urban youth gang, Peaky Blinders that operated in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s, it centers on the crimes committed by the gang in the immediate years after World War I.

'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British comedy-drama Fleabag, starring herself as the titular character, is based on her one-woman show first performed in 2013 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It follows a woman who realizes she doesn't fit the "conventional" mold of women as per society and tries to turn her life around every day and make lesser self-destructive life choices.

'Killing Eve' (2018-2023)

Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh as a British intelligence investigator on the hunt to capture a psychopath assassin Villanelle played by Jodie Comer. Waller-Bridge serves as the head writer for the first season. Oh and Comer's performances were widely praised and they won the Golden Globe Award and the Primetime Emmy Award, respectively.

'Normal People' (2020)

Inspired by the 2018 Sally Rooney novel of the same name, the Irish romantic psychological drama miniseries Normal People focuses on the complex relationship between two high school students as they make the journey to college. It's an addictive contemporary love story about a high school pair who come and go from each other's lives that explores the difficulties of closeness and young love.

