Is Cillian Murphy's 'Peaky Blinders' S07 coming? Here's the truth

Entertainment

Is Cillian Murphy's 'Peaky Blinders' S07 coming? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

The anticipation surrounding 'Peaky Blinders' is huge

Netflix's Peaky Blinders is one of the most-watched shows and ever since the release of the sixth season, fans have been eager for the seventh season. However, the show's creators confirmed the sixth season as the series finale, meaning there will be no Season 7. Although the creators have not provided a specific reason for the cancellation. Interestingly, a spinoff film is on the cards.

Analyzing past seasons' premiere patterns

There is a silver lining for fans, as a spin-off film was announced in January 2021. This film will continue Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) journey and introduce new characters. Creator Steven Knight has confirmed that the film is in development and will serve as a continuation of the Peaky Blinders story. The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

What do we know of story, cast members?

Although the cast for the film has not been confirmed, it is expected to feature familiar faces from the series. The series cast included Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, the late Helen McCrory, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy, Annabelle Wallis, and Sam Neill, among other cast members. As fans look forward to the upcoming film, one can binge all six seasons, exclusively available on the OTT giant Netflix.

Share this timeline