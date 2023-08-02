OTT: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 02:52 pm 1 min read

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is out on OTT

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan following and Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most sought-after intellectual properties of Marvel Studios. The third installment, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released recently and performed decently at the box office. Now, the film has arrived on OTT and is getting another shelf life. Fans are quite excited about the movie.

In India it is available in five languages

The movie is currently streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. In India, the movie is available in five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The superhero movie is helmed by James Gunn and is bankrolled by Kevin Feige. The ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn, among others.

