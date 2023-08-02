'Ironheart,' 'Loki 2': Check out upcoming Marvel shows

Entertainment

'Ironheart,' 'Loki 2': Check out upcoming Marvel shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 02, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

After 'Secret Invasion,' 5 upcoming Marvel shows

The fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And its OTT journey began with Secret Invasion. Following this, Marvel has several exciting series in store based on superhero characters like Echo and Ironheart, and new seasons of popular ongoing series for their fifth phase on OTT. Here, we take a look at the other upcoming Marvel series.

'Loki' Season 2

Based on the character of the same name, Loki is set after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate Loki changed history. Like every other Marvel movie, Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the series. The first season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021 and fans are currently awaiting the second season scheduled to premiere this October.

'Echo'

A spin-off show from the Christmas-themed series Hawkeye (2021), Echo is the 10th television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Returning to her homeland, Maya Lopez aka Echo is forced to confront her past, reaffirm her Native American heritage, and love her family and community despite it all. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez aka Echo from Hawkeye.

'X-Men '97'

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team X-Men, the upcoming series X-Men '97 is eyeing a late 2023 premiere. The story of X-Men '97 will pick up where the original series left off. It is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997). Most of the cast members will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series.

'Ironheart'

The upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Ironheart is based on the Marvel character of the same name and is slated to premiere in 2024. Dominique Thorne will be reprising her role as Riri Williams aka Ironheart from the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart is a genius inventor who "creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man," as per the official synopsis.

'What If…?' Season 2

After establishing the multiverse in the first season finale of Loki, What If...? explored numerous possibilities across the multiverse where key moments from the Marvel films occur differently, as watched by the Watcher. After the Guardians of the Universe were established, the Watcher will continue to explore other bizarre realms in Season 2, meeting new heroes and preserving the universe.

Share this timeline