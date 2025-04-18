What's the story

Kesari Chapter 2, a spiritual sequel to Kesari, stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Amit Sial.

The disclaimer tells us that although it's "based on true events, it's a fictional story," and creative liberties have been taken.

Deeply soul-stirring, it's masterfully carried by Kumar (batting on his home ground), and asks: How much do you really know about the Indian independence struggle?