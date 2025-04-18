Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' may end after Season 2
What's the story
The future of the Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is in question as Amazon has reportedly scrapped the Mexico spin-off, and the fate of the Spain and Japan spin-offs is uncertain.
The news comes just days after Amazon canceled Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian spin-offs.
Despite the cancellations, the US series' second season will premiere in 2026. However, reports say it may be the last Citadel season.
Concept
'Citadel' was planned as a multi-country franchise
Citadel was originally pitched as a multi-country franchise, with the Russo brothers leading the mothership series.
However, as a source told Mid-Day, "The idea was that after the first season of Citadel US, the Italy, Indian, and Mexican versions would be released."
"The US series' second season was to arrive in between these versions if the story allowed it; otherwise, it would come as an ender after the release of Spain and Japan's spin-offs."
But fate had other plans.
Confirmation
Amazon confirmed integration of 'Citadel' spin-off storylines
Amazon earlier confirmed that storylines from the canceled Indian and Italian spin-offs will be integrated into the second season of the US series.
"Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement.
Reception
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' received mixed reviews
Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered in December 2024, got mixed reviews.
While some critics found it more gripping than the original Citadel series, it was still seen as one of the weaker additions in Raj and DK's oeuvre.
The fate of the other planned spin-offs is still a mystery, further fueling speculation about the future of the Citadel franchise.