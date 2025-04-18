What's the story

The future of the Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is in question as Amazon has reportedly scrapped the Mexico spin-off, and the fate of the Spain and Japan spin-offs is uncertain.

The news comes just days after Amazon canceled Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian spin-offs.

Despite the cancellations, the US series' second season will premiere in 2026. However, reports say it may be the last Citadel season.