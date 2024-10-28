Summarize Simplifying... In short "Citadel: Honey Bunny", premiering on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, stars Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as agents Bunny and Honey.

The series, produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, follows their thrilling journey into a world of espionage and betrayal after a side job goes awry.

With a mix of action, personal drama, and a dash of danger, it's a must-watch for those seeking an adrenaline rush. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will release next month

Varun channels his angry-young-man avatar in new 'Citadel' teaser

By Isha Sharma 03:30 pm Oct 28, 202403:30 pm

What's the story The much-awaited upcoming spy action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has dropped a new teaser with Varun Dhawan as Agent Bunny aka Rahi Gambhir. The Amazon Prime Video series is a prequel and spin-off of the American TV show Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The teaser gives a glimpse of Dhawan in action and teases his involvement in "Project Talwar." Kay Kay Menon's voiceover calls Gambhir "special" and "always a step ahead."

Release date

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. The series features Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as agents Bunny and Honey, respectively. The story follows their mission and the complications in their personal lives. Bunny, a stuntman, ropes in Honey—an actor struggling in her career—for a side job that inadvertently pulls them into a perilous world of espionage, action, and betrayal.

Production details

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is backed by Russo Brothers

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is developed by Sita R Menon with executive production from The Russo Brothers's AGBO along with Raj & DK. The show also stars Saqib Saleem and Kashvi Majmundar.