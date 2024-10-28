Varun channels his angry-young-man avatar in new 'Citadel' teaser
The much-awaited upcoming spy action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has dropped a new teaser with Varun Dhawan as Agent Bunny aka Rahi Gambhir. The Amazon Prime Video series is a prequel and spin-off of the American TV show Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The teaser gives a glimpse of Dhawan in action and teases his involvement in "Project Talwar." Kay Kay Menon's voiceover calls Gambhir "special" and "always a step ahead."
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. The series features Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as agents Bunny and Honey, respectively. The story follows their mission and the complications in their personal lives. Bunny, a stuntman, ropes in Honey—an actor struggling in her career—for a side job that inadvertently pulls them into a perilous world of espionage, action, and betrayal.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is backed by Russo Brothers
Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is developed by Sita R Menon with executive production from The Russo Brothers's AGBO along with Raj & DK. The show also stars Saqib Saleem and Kashvi Majmundar.